Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563,657. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

