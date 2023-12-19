Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 692,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. 200,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

