Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 15,644 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 289,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.