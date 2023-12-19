Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 53,783 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ares Capital worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 972,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

