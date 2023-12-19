Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 5,487 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 303,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

