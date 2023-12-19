Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 850 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 66,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 96,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

