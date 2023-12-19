Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,418. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.