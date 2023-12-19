Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 1,645,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,681. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

