Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

