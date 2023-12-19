Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,602 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 289,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

