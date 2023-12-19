Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 18,545 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

C stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677,469. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

