Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JNK traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. 1,140,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,170. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

