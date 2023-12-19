Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 32,529 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 1,211,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.