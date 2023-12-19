Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stake Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,631 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 1.70% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.19 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.