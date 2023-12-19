SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $84.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.
SouthState Price Performance
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
