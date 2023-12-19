SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in SouthState by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SouthState by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SouthState by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SouthState by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SouthState by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

