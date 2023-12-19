SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SP Plus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

