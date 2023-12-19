SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.46. 3,354,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,010. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

