SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.06 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

