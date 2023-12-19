SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.