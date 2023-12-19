SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $308,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 133.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.43. 1,450,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,133. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

