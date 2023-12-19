SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. 637,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,243. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

