SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

