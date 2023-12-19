SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 1,547,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,564. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

