SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

