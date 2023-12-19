SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 970,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,981. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

