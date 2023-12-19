SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,405. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

