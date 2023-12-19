SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 67,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

