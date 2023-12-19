SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 244,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 266,851 shares.The stock last traded at $56.44 and had previously closed at $55.78.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $170,330,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,995,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.