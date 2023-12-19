SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.13. 206,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,835. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $508.70. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

