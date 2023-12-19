SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.23. 7,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 139,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $538.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,723,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,379 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

