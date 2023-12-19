Spence Asset Management Acquires 369 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 4.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Medpace worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,699 shares of company stock valued at $90,541,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $301.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day moving average of $254.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

