Spence Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 5.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

