Spence Asset Management Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 5.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $328.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

