Spence Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 4.2% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $466.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

