Spence Asset Management Purchases 2,495 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 0.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

