Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 170,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 528,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

