Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is Clean Yield Group’s 6th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SFM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 502,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,970. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

