S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.09% of S&T Bancorp worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

