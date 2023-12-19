Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

