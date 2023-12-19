Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. 714,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,035,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,839,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

