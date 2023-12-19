Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 17.1% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after buying an additional 921,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after buying an additional 435,209 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

