Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

