Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $29.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 27.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEA opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

