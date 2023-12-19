Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 5.9% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.