Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

