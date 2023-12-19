Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.