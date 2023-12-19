Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 882 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

