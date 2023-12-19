Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

