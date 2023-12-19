Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

